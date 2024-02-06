Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 389.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 395.95 and closed at 389.75. The stock reached a high of 402.5 and a low of 390.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 125,864.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 396.7 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,186 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹393.9, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹389.75

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 393.9, which represents a 1.06% increase. The net change is 4.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹389.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power recorded a total volume of 1,347,186 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 389.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!