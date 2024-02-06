Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹395.95 and closed at ₹389.75. The stock reached a high of ₹402.5 and a low of ₹390.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹125,864.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹396.7 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,186 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹393.9, which represents a 1.06% increase. The net change is 4.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power recorded a total volume of 1,347,186 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹389.75.
