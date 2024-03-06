Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Sink on Stock Market

Tata Power stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 396.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹393 and closed at ₹391.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹400 and the low was ₹390.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹126,551.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.75 and the low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 979,582 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.