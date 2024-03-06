Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Sink on Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 396.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 393 and closed at 391.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 400 and the low was 390.2. The market capitalization stands at 126,551.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.75 and the low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 979,582 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹390.55, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹396.05

The Tata Power stock is currently priced at 390.55, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.31%
3 Months32.36%
6 Months53.28%
YTD19.27%
1 Year88.37%
06 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹396.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹396.05

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 396.45, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹391.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 979,582 shares with a closing price of 391.7 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!