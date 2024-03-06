Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Sink on Stock Market

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹393 and closed at ₹391.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹400 and the low was ₹390.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹126,551.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.75 and the low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 979,582 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹390.55, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.31%
|3 Months
|32.36%
|6 Months
|53.28%
|YTD
|19.27%
|1 Year
|88.37%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹396.45, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 979,582 shares with a closing price of ₹391.7 on the BSE.
