Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹246.45 and closed at ₹244.8. The stock had a high of ₹246.45 and a low of ₹244. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹78,166.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 595,852.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.