Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 244.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 246.45 and closed at 244.8. The stock had a high of 246.45 and a low of 244. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 78,166.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 595,852.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.71%
3 Months5.99%
6 Months22.21%
YTD17.77%
1 Year7.56%
06 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹246.85, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹244.5

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 246.85. There has been a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive movement in the Tata Power stock.

06 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹244.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 595,852. The closing price for the shares was 244.8.

