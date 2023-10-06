Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹258.7 and closed at ₹256.65. The stock had a high of ₹260.25 and a low of ₹256.15. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹82,402.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 610,423.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹257.75, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, a total of 610,423 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹256.65 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!