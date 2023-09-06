Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Rises in Today's Trading

On the last day, Tata Power had an open price of ₹260.2 and a close price of ₹259.15. The stock reached a high of ₹262.5 and a low of ₹255.7. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹82,610.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.3 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,561,545 shares.
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹258.5. There has been a percentage change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.68%
|3 Months
|13.82%
|6 Months
|22.9%
|YTD
|24.43%
|1 Year
|9.3%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹258.4 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,561,545 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹259.15.
