Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 258.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power had an open price of 260.2 and a close price of 259.15. The stock reached a high of 262.5 and a low of 255.7. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 82,610.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 262.3 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,561,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹258.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹258.4

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 258.5. There has been a percentage change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.1.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.68%
3 Months13.82%
6 Months22.9%
YTD24.43%
1 Year9.3%
06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹258.4, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹259.15

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 258.4 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹259.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,561,545 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 259.15.

