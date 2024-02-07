Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 392.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 397 and closed at 393.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 397 and a low of 387 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 125,560.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 402.5 and 182.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 537,672 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.53%
3 Months41.52%
6 Months68.0%
YTD18.3%
1 Year88.42%
07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹396.65, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹392.95

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 396.65, which represents a 0.94 percent increase. The net change is 3.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹393.9 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 537,672 shares. The closing price for the shares was 393.9.

