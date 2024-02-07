Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹397 and closed at ₹393.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹397 and a low of ₹387 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹125,560.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹402.5 and ₹182.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 537,672 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|41.52%
|6 Months
|68.0%
|YTD
|18.3%
|1 Year
|88.42%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹396.65, which represents a 0.94 percent increase. The net change is 3.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 537,672 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹393.9.
