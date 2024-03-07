Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 15:58:33
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 396.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 394.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 396.45, reached a high of 397.55, and a low of 384.75 before closing at 396.05. The market capitalization was recorded at 126152.01 crore. The 52-week high was 412.75 and the 52-week low was 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 638024 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:01:53 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹394.8, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹396.05

The current price of Tata Power stock is 394.8 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 08:01:58 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹396.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 638,024 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 396.05.

Chat with MintGenie