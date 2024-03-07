Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹396.45, reached a high of ₹397.55, and a low of ₹384.75 before closing at ₹396.05. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹126152.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹412.75 and the 52-week low was ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 638024 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹394.8 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 638,024 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹396.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!