Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sees gains in trading today

The last day's trading data for Tata Power shows that the stock opened at ₹247.85 and closed at ₹244.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹251.2, while the lowest price was ₹245.65. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹79,764.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock traded a total volume of 429,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.