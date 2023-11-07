Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Tata Power stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 244.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

The last day's trading data for Tata Power shows that the stock opened at 247.85 and closed at 244.5. The highest price reached during the day was 251.2, while the lowest price was 245.65. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 79,764.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock traded a total volume of 429,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Power stock reached a low of 248.85 and a high of 252.10.

07 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Tata Power November futures opened at 251.35 as against previous close of 251.0

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 251.7 with a bid price of 251.7 and an offer price of 251.8. The offer quantity is 10125 and the bid quantity is 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is 85009500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹249.5, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹244.5

The current price of Tata Power stock is 249.5 with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.04% and has gained 5 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.37%
3 Months8.84%
6 Months23.11%
YTD20.15%
1 Year9.31%
07 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹249.5, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹244.5

The current data shows that Tata Power stock is trading at a price of 249.5, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.04% or 5 points. This suggests that investors are showing interest in Tata Power, potentially due to positive news or market conditions.

07 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹244.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a total volume of 429,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 244.5.

