Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sees gains in trading today

The last day's trading data for Tata Power shows that the stock opened at ₹247.85 and closed at ₹244.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹251.2, while the lowest price was ₹245.65. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹79,764.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock traded a total volume of 429,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Today, Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹248.85 and a high of ₹252.10.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 251.7 with a bid price of 251.7 and an offer price of 251.8. The offer quantity is 10125 and the bid quantity is 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is 85009500.
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹249.5 with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.04% and has gained 5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.37%
|3 Months
|8.84%
|6 Months
|23.11%
|YTD
|20.15%
|1 Year
|9.31%
The current data shows that Tata Power stock is trading at a price of ₹249.5, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.04% or 5 points. This suggests that investors are showing interest in Tata Power, potentially due to positive news or market conditions.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a total volume of 429,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹244.5.
