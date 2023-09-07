Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 257.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 260.35 and closed at 258.4. The stock's highest price during the day was 261, while the lowest price was 254.7. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 82,338.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 262.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 492,116 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹257.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹257.55

The Tata Power stock is currently trading at a price of 257.7 with a net change of 0.15, resulting in a percent change of 0.06. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly.

07 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹258.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE trading volume of 492,116 shares with a closing price of 258.4.

