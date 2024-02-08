Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹396.65 and closed at ₹392.95. The stock reached a high of ₹401.7 and a low of ₹392 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹126,247.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹402.5 and its 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,436,053 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.39%
|3 Months
|39.58%
|6 Months
|68.22%
|YTD
|18.97%
|1 Year
|91.54%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of ₹395.1. There has been a 0.55% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.15.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Tata Power was 1,436,053 shares and the closing price was ₹392.95.
