Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 392.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 396.65 and closed at 392.95. The stock reached a high of 401.7 and a low of 392 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 126,247.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 402.5 and its 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,436,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months39.58%
6 Months68.22%
YTD18.97%
1 Year91.54%
08 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹395.1, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹392.95

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 395.1. There has been a 0.55% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.15.

08 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹392.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Tata Power was 1,436,053 shares and the closing price was 392.95.

