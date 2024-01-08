Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
08 Jan 2024
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 337.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power opened at 339.75 and closed at 337.7. The stock reached a high of 349.65 and a low of 336.35. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently at 108,865.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 349.65, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 1,786,046.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹337.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,786,046. The closing price for the stock was 337.7.

