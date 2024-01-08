Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power opened at ₹339.75 and closed at ₹337.7. The stock reached a high of ₹349.65 and a low of ₹336.35. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently at ₹108,865.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹349.65, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 1,786,046.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.