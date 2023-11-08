Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's open price was ₹250.25 and the close price was ₹249.5. The stock had a high of ₹252.1 and a low of ₹248.85. The company's market capitalization is ₹79,844.87 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Power is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 736,085 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Tata Power Top active call options for Tata Power at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹260.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.3 (+19.42%) & ₹4.15 (+27.69%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Power at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.4 (-24.79%) & ₹1.45 (-32.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Green Energy 937.95 4.75 0.51 2259.15 439.35 148574.33 Adani Energy Solutions 759.05 -3.65 -0.48 3385.0 630.0 84671.47 Tata Power 253.45 3.7 1.48 276.5 182.45 81027.76 JSW Energy 388.0 2.5 0.65 449.0 204.8 63652.81 NHPC 51.53 1.27 2.53 56.78 36.8 51762.06

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹253.3, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹249.75

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tata Power stock is ₹251.45 and the high price is ₹254.

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹251.9, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹249.75 The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹251.9, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.86% and has gained 2.15 points in value.

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.37% 3 Months 8.28% 6 Months 22.87% YTD 20.27% 1 Year 9.01%

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹251.55, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹249.75 The current data for Tata Power stock shows that its price is ₹251.55. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 1.8, suggesting that the price has increased by this amount.

