Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's open price was ₹250.25 and the close price was ₹249.5. The stock had a high of ₹252.1 and a low of ₹248.85. The company's market capitalization is ₹79,844.87 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Power is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 736,085 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹260.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.3 (+19.42%) & ₹4.15 (+27.69%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.4 (-24.79%) & ₹1.45 (-32.56%) respectively.
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|937.95
|4.75
|0.51
|2259.15
|439.35
|148574.33
|Adani Energy Solutions
|759.05
|-3.65
|-0.48
|3385.0
|630.0
|84671.47
|Tata Power
|253.45
|3.7
|1.48
|276.5
|182.45
|81027.76
|JSW Energy
|388.0
|2.5
|0.65
|449.0
|204.8
|63652.81
|NHPC
|51.53
|1.27
|2.53
|56.78
|36.8
|51762.06
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹253.3, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹249.75
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Tata Power stock is ₹251.45 and the high price is ₹254.
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.37%
|3 Months
|8.28%
|6 Months
|22.87%
|YTD
|20.27%
|1 Year
|9.01%
