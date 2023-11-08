Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 249.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's open price was 250.25 and the close price was 249.5. The stock had a high of 252.1 and a low of 248.85. The company's market capitalization is 79,844.87 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Power is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 736,085 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 260.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.3 (+19.42%) & 4.15 (+27.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.4 (-24.79%) & 1.45 (-32.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy937.954.750.512259.15439.35148574.33
Adani Energy Solutions759.05-3.65-0.483385.0630.084671.47
Tata Power253.453.71.48276.5182.4581027.76
JSW Energy388.02.50.65449.0204.863652.81
NHPC51.531.272.5356.7836.851762.06
08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹253.3, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹249.75

08 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Power stock is 251.45 and the high price is 254.

08 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹251.9, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹249.75

The current stock price of Tata Power is 251.9, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.86% and has gained 2.15 points in value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.37%
3 Months8.28%
6 Months22.87%
YTD20.27%
1 Year9.01%
08 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹251.55, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹249.75

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that its price is 251.55. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 1.8, suggesting that the price has increased by this amount.

08 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹249.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 736,085 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 249.5.

