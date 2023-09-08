Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sees positive trading day

The last day of trading for Tata Power saw an open price of ₹257.7 and a close price of ₹257.55. The stock had a high of ₹266.3 and a low of ₹256.35 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Tata Power is currently at ₹84,272.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,292 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Power September futures opened at 265.45 as against previous close of 265.1 Tata Power, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 269.35. The bid price stands at INR 269.8, with a bid quantity of 13,500 shares. The offer price is INR 269.9, accompanied by an offer quantity of 118,125 shares. The stock exhibits a significant open interest of 97,085,250 shares, indicating active trading in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹270.15, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹263.6 The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹270.15, which represents a percent change of 2.48. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.48% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 6.55, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹6.55 in value. Overall, these figures suggest that Tata Power stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Click here for Tata Power Profit Loss

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹266.85, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹263.6 Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is ₹266.85. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.25.

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 7.59% 3 Months 13.35% 6 Months 25.72% YTD 26.96% 1 Year 6.78%

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹263.6, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹257.55 The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹263.6, with a percent change of 2.35 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.35% and the net change is a positive 6.05. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive upward trend.

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹257.55 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 2,058,292 shares with a closing price of ₹257.55.