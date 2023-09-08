Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sees positive trading day

The last day of trading for Tata Power saw an open price of ₹257.7 and a close price of ₹257.55. The stock had a high of ₹266.3 and a low of ₹256.35 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Tata Power is currently at ₹84,272.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,292 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.