Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sees positive trading day

The last day of trading for Tata Power saw an open price of ₹257.7 and a close price of ₹257.55. The stock had a high of ₹266.3 and a low of ₹256.35 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Tata Power is currently at ₹84,272.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,292 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 269.35. The bid price stands at INR 269.8, with a bid quantity of 13,500 shares. The offer price is INR 269.9, accompanied by an offer quantity of 118,125 shares. The stock exhibits a significant open interest of 97,085,250 shares, indicating active trading in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹270.15, which represents a percent change of 2.48. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.48% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 6.55, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹6.55 in value. Overall, these figures suggest that Tata Power stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is ₹266.85. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.59%
|3 Months
|13.35%
|6 Months
|25.72%
|YTD
|26.96%
|1 Year
|6.78%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹263.6, with a percent change of 2.35 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.35% and the net change is a positive 6.05. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive upward trend.
On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 2,058,292 shares with a closing price of ₹257.55.
