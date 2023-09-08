Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 263.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

The last day of trading for Tata Power saw an open price of 257.7 and a close price of 257.55. The stock had a high of 266.3 and a low of 256.35 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Tata Power is currently at 84,272.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 262.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,292 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Tata Power September futures opened at 265.45 as against previous close of 265.1

Tata Power, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 269.35. The bid price stands at INR 269.8, with a bid quantity of 13,500 shares. The offer price is INR 269.9, accompanied by an offer quantity of 118,125 shares. The stock exhibits a significant open interest of 97,085,250 shares, indicating active trading in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹270.15, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹263.6

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 270.15, which represents a percent change of 2.48. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.48% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 6.55, meaning that the stock has increased by 6.55 in value. Overall, these figures suggest that Tata Power stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for Tata Power Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹266.85, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹263.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is 266.85. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.25.

08 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.59%
3 Months13.35%
6 Months25.72%
YTD26.96%
1 Year6.78%
08 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹263.6, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹257.55

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 263.6, with a percent change of 2.35 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.35% and the net change is a positive 6.05. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive upward trend.

08 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹257.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 2,058,292 shares with a closing price of 257.55.

