Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 395.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power had an open price of 396.9 and a close price of 395.1. The highest price reached during the day was 411, while the lowest was 393.2. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 130,226.06 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 402.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,024,197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹395.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,024,197 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 395.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!