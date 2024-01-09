Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹345.15 and closed at ₹340.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹345.15 and a low of ₹337.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹108,258.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹349.65, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The total BSE volume for Tata Power shares on this day was 1,024,619.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.