Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹345.15 and closed at ₹340.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹345.15 and a low of ₹337.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹108,258.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹349.65, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The total BSE volume for Tata Power shares on this day was 1,024,619.
Tata Power stock's low price for the day was ₹338.2, while the high price reached ₹342.8.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 338.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 339.6, indicating a strong demand from buyers. On the other hand, the offer price is 339.75, with an offer quantity of 3375, showing a willingness to sell at a slightly higher price. The bid quantity is 10125, suggesting a higher demand from buyers. The open interest is 95252625, indicating a significant number of contracts that have not been closed or delivered.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is ₹338.8 with no change in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.62%
|3 Months
|24.48%
|6 Months
|50.64%
|YTD
|2.05%
|1 Year
|65.02%
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹338.8. The percent change is -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decline of ₹1.9 in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a volume of 1,024,619 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹340.7.
