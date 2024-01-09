Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 338.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 345.15 and closed at 340.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 345.15 and a low of 337.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 108,258.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 349.65, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The total BSE volume for Tata Power shares on this day was 1,024,619.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's low price for the day was 338.2, while the high price reached 342.8.

09 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Tata Power January futures opened at 342.6 as against previous close of 339.8

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 338.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 339.6, indicating a strong demand from buyers. On the other hand, the offer price is 339.75, with an offer quantity of 3375, showing a willingness to sell at a slightly higher price. The bid quantity is 10125, suggesting a higher demand from buyers. The open interest is 95252625, indicating a significant number of contracts that have not been closed or delivered.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹338.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹338.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is 338.8 with no change in value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.62%
3 Months24.48%
6 Months50.64%
YTD2.05%
1 Year65.02%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹338.8, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹340.7

The current stock price of Tata Power is 338.8. The percent change is -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decline of 1.9 in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹340.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a volume of 1,024,619 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 340.7.

