Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 249.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 252.8 and closed at 249.75. The highest price reached during the day was 256.3, while the lowest price was 251.45. The company's market capitalization stands at 81,491.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 612,469 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.62%
3 Months10.24%
6 Months24.88%
YTD22.75%
1 Year11.26%
09 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹254.9, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹249.75

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 254.9 with a percent change of 2.06% and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.06% or 5.15 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹249.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 612,469 shares. The closing price for the stock was 249.75.

