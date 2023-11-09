Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹252.8 and closed at ₹249.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹256.3, while the lowest price was ₹251.45. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹81,491.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 612,469 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.62%
|3 Months
|10.24%
|6 Months
|24.88%
|YTD
|22.75%
|1 Year
|11.26%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹254.9 with a percent change of 2.06% and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.06% or 5.15 points.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 612,469 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹249.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!