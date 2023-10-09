Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 258.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 259.75 and closed at 257.75. The highest price reached during the day was 260.15, while the lowest was 258.10. The company's market capitalization is currently at 82,722.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.50, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock saw a trading volume of 244,742 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 250.5, while the high price reached 255.25.

09 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 257.45 as against previous close of 260.0

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 253.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 254.45, while the offer price is 254.65. The bid quantity stands at 10125, indicating a higher demand, while the offer quantity is 6750. The open interest for Tata Power is 87365250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹253.5, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹258.75

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 253.5. There has been a percent change of -2.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.25, which is the difference in the stock price from the previous period. Overall, this data suggests that the Tata Power stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹250.8, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹258.75

As of the current data, the Tata Power stock has a price of 250.8. It has experienced a percent change of -3.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.95, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

09 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹257.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 244,742. The closing price for the stock was 257.75.

