Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹259.75 and closed at ₹257.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹260.15, while the lowest was ₹258.10. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹82,722.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.50, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock saw a trading volume of 244,742 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.