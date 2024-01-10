Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 338.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : The last day's data for Tata Power shows that the stock opened at 342 and closed at 338.8. The stock's high for the day was 344.85 and the low was 338.2. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 108,673.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 349.65 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock's BSE volume for the day was 710,062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹340.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹338.8

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 340.1. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.3.

10 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹338.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 710,062 shares, with a closing price of 338.8.

