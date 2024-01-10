Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sees positive trading day

Tata Power Share Price Today : The last day's data for Tata Power shows that the stock opened at ₹342 and closed at ₹338.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹344.85 and the low was ₹338.2. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹108,673.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹349.65 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock's BSE volume for the day was 710,062 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹340.1. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹1.3.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 710,062 shares, with a closing price of ₹338.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!