Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Tata Power had an opening price of ₹250.8 and a closing price of ₹258.75. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹255.25, while the lowest price was ₹249. The company has a market capitalization of ₹79,908.81 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹276.5 and a low of ₹182.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,804,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.