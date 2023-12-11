Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹330.3, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹323.45
11 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.23%
|3 Months
|14.78%
|6 Months
|46.27%
|YTD
|55.78%
|1 Year
|43.77%
11 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹323.45, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹325.75
11 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹325.75 on last trading day