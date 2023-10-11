Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 254.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 250.2 and closed at 249.95. The highest price recorded during the day was 255.05, while the lowest price was 250.2. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 81,219.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 290,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.05, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current stock price of Tata Power is 256.05. There has been a 0.79% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.

11 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹255, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current stock price of Tata Power is 255, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% and the value has increased by 0.95 points.

11 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹249.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Power was 290,637 shares, with a closing price of 249.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.