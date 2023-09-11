Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹265 and closed at ₹263.6. The stock reached a high of ₹276.5 and a low of ₹263.85. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹85,967.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹276.5 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 6,026,602.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.