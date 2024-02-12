Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -3.57 %. The stock closed at 392.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at 412.75 and closed at 407.55. The stock reached a high of 412.75 and a low of 384.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 125,289.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 412.75, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,964 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Tata Power February futures opened at 380.0 as against previous close of 392.85

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 377.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 378.7, while the offer price is 378.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 3375. The open interest for Tata Power stands at 83,423,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹378.1, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹392.1

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 378.1 with a percent change of -3.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.57% from its previous value. The net change is -14, indicating a decrease of 14 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months41.39%
6 Months66.0%
YTD18.05%
1 Year90.8%
12 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹392.1, down -3.79% from yesterday's ₹407.55

Tata Power's stock price is currently trading at 392.1, with a percent change of -3.79. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.79%. The net change in the stock price is -15.45, suggesting a decrease of 15.45.

12 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹407.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a volume of 4,092,964 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 407.55.

