Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹412.75 and closed at ₹407.55. The stock reached a high of ₹412.75 and a low of ₹384.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹125,289.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹412.75, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,964 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.