Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹412.75 and closed at ₹407.55. The stock reached a high of ₹412.75 and a low of ₹384.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹125,289.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹412.75, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,964 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 377.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 378.7, while the offer price is 378.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 3375. The open interest for Tata Power stands at 83,423,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹378.1 with a percent change of -3.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.57% from its previous value. The net change is -14, indicating a decrease of ₹14 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|41.39%
|6 Months
|66.0%
|YTD
|18.05%
|1 Year
|90.8%
Tata Power's stock price is currently trading at ₹392.1, with a percent change of -3.79. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.79%. The net change in the stock price is -15.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.45.
On the last day, Tata Power had a volume of 4,092,964 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹407.55.
