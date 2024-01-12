Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 357.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power had an open price of 349.8 and a close price of 346.5. The stock had a high of 359.9 and a low of 347.65. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 114,153.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 349.65, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,564 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹358.85, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹357.25

The current stock price of Tata Power is 358.85, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 357.25, while the high price reached 361.95.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Power January futures opened at 361.45 as against previous close of 357.95

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 359.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 359.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 360.1. The offer quantity and bid quantity are the same at 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is quite high at 88941375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.76%
3 Months29.66%
6 Months61.05%
YTD7.57%
1 Year73.57%
12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹359.4, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹357.25

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 359.4 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹357.25, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹346.5

The stock price of Tata Power has increased by 3.1% or 10.75, reaching a price of 357.25.

12 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹346.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 3,205,564 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 346.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.