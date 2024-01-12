Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power had an open price of ₹349.8 and a close price of ₹346.5. The stock had a high of ₹359.9 and a low of ₹347.65. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹114,153.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹349.65, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,564 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹358.85, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The low price of Tata Power stock today was ₹357.25, while the high price reached ₹361.95.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 359.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 359.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 360.1. The offer quantity and bid quantity are the same at 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is quite high at 88941375.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.76%
|3 Months
|29.66%
|6 Months
|61.05%
|YTD
|7.57%
|1 Year
|73.57%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹359.4 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The stock price of Tata Power has increased by 3.1% or ₹10.75, reaching a price of ₹357.25.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 3,205,564 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was ₹346.5.
