Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 254.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power opened at 255 and closed at 254.05. The stock reached a high of 256.45 and a low of 253.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 81139.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 627,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹254.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 627,864 shares. The closing price for the day was 254.05.

