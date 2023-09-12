Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power gains ground with positive trading

On the last day, Tata Power had an opening price of ₹273.2 and a closing price of ₹268.9. The stock reached a high of ₹274 and a low of ₹269.15. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹86,894.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 2,139,921 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹271.8. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.9.
