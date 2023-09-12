Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power gains ground with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 268.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power had an opening price of 273.2 and a closing price of 268.9. The stock reached a high of 274 and a low of 269.15. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 86,894.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 2,139,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

