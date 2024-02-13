Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares slump in trading today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹380.9 and closed at ₹392.1. The stock reached a high of ₹386.2 and a low of ₹359.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹115,591.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.75, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445,257 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹354.65 and a high of ₹365.75 on the current day.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 356.85. The bid price is 358.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 358.5, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 43875, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 3375, representing the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase. The open interest is 86585625, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is ₹356.5. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.25 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.2%
|3 Months
|28.56%
|6 Months
|56.48%
|YTD
|8.9%
|1 Year
|76.61%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹361.75, which represents a decrease of 7.74%. The net change in the stock price is -30.35. This suggests that Tata Power stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 5,445,257 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹392.1 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!