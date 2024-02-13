Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares slump in trading today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹380.9 and closed at ₹392.1. The stock reached a high of ₹386.2 and a low of ₹359.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹115,591.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.75, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445,257 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.