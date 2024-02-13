Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 361.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at 380.9 and closed at 392.1. The stock reached a high of 386.2 and a low of 359.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 115,591.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.75, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445,257 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a low of 354.65 and a high of 365.75 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Tata Power February futures opened at 364.05 as against previous close of 363.35

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 356.85. The bid price is 358.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 358.5, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 43875, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 3375, representing the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase. The open interest is 86585625, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹356.5, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹361.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is 356.5. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.25, suggesting a decrease of 5.25 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.2%
3 Months28.56%
6 Months56.48%
YTD8.9%
1 Year76.61%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹361.75, down -7.74% from yesterday's ₹392.1

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 361.75, which represents a decrease of 7.74%. The net change in the stock price is -30.35. This suggests that Tata Power stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹392.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 5,445,257 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 392.1 per share.

