Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹253.95 and closed at ₹251.4. The high for the day was ₹253.95, while the low was ₹252.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹80,842.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹276.5, and its 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 410,245 shares.
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹254.7, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.55. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.61% or ₹1.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.78%
|3 Months
|7.12%
|6 Months
|21.42%
|YTD
|21.04%
|1 Year
|9.69%
The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at ₹251.55 with a percent change of -0.63. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.63% from its previous price. The net change is -1.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.6 points.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 410,245 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹251.4.
