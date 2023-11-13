Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 253.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 253.95 and closed at 251.4. The high for the day was 253.95, while the low was 252.8. The company has a market capitalization of 80,842.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 276.5, and its 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 410,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹254.7, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹253.15

The current stock price of Tata Power is 254.7, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.55. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.61% or 1.55.

13 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.78%
3 Months7.12%
6 Months21.42%
YTD21.04%
1 Year9.69%
13 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹251.55, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹253.15

The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at 251.55 with a percent change of -0.63. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.63% from its previous price. The net change is -1.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.6 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹251.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 410,245 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 251.4.

