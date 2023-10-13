Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 255.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 255.4 and closed at 253.8. The high and low prices for the day were 257.35 and 254.8, respectively. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 81,587.23 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 276.5 and 182.45, respectively. On the BSE, a volume of 307,366 shares was traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹254.65, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹255.2

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 254.65, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹254.7, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹255.2

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 254.7. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5 in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹253.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 307,366 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 253.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.