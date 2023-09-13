Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -3.33 %. The stock closed at 271.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power opened at 274.25 and closed at 271.8. The stock reached a high of 275.5 and a low of 260.1. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 84,000.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,431,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹271.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a volume of 1,431,336 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 271.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.