 Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 365 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 360.05 and closed at 361.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 366.55 and a low of 354.65. The company has a market capitalization of 116,629.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.75 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,949,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:25:07 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹367.25, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹365

The current stock price of Tata Power is 367.25, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

14 Feb 2024, 10:16:10 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Tata Power stock is 367.5 and the low price is 357.85.

14 Feb 2024, 10:06:44 AM IST

Tata Power February futures opened at 362.95 as against previous close of 365.7

Tata Power, a leading Indian power company, is currently trading at a spot price of 364.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 365.1, while the offer price is 365.3. The bid quantity stands at 3375, and the offer quantity is 6750. The stock has a significant open interest of 85232250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:57:39 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:45:42 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹364.1, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹365

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 364.1, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.25% and the net change is -0.9. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for any updates or significant changes.

14 Feb 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.1%
3 Months28.87%
6 Months57.93%
YTD9.91%
1 Year79.3%
14 Feb 2024, 09:14:14 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹365.3, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹365

The current stock price of Tata Power is 365.3 with a net change of 0.3, representing a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:07:08 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹361.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 2,949,370 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 361.75.

