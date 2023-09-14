Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 262.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 263.2 and closed at 262.75. The stock reached a high of 267.5 and a low of 261. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 84,656.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 1,380,955.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.91%
3 Months10.8%
6 Months30.57%
YTD27.59%
1 Year9.94%
14 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹264.8, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹262.75

The current stock price of Tata Power is 264.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

14 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹262.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Power BSE, there were 1,380,955 shares traded at a closing price of 262.75.

