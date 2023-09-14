Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹263.2 and closed at ₹262.75. The stock reached a high of ₹267.5 and a low of ₹261. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹84,656.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 1,380,955.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.91%
|3 Months
|10.8%
|6 Months
|30.57%
|YTD
|27.59%
|1 Year
|9.94%
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹264.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of Tata Power BSE, there were 1,380,955 shares traded at a closing price of ₹262.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!