Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹341 and closed at ₹338.05. The stock reached its highest point of ₹341.3 and its lowest point of ₹335 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹107,139.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.45, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,403 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The Tata Power stock had a low of ₹334.3 and a high of ₹338.35 for the current day.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 336. The bid price stands at 337.2 with a bid quantity of 6750, while the offer price is 337.4 with an offer quantity of 3375. The stock has an open interest of 98,489,250.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹336.85 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% from the previous trading day and has gained 1.55 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.95%
|3 Months
|21.14%
|6 Months
|52.04%
|YTD
|61.48%
|1 Year
|50.61%
The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at ₹335.3 with a percent change of -0.81. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.75, further confirming the decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power on the BSE recorded a volume of 1,147,403 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at ₹338.05.
