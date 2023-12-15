Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 335.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 341 and closed at 338.05. The stock reached its highest point of 341.3 and its lowest point of 335 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 107,139.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.45, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,403 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock had a low of 334.3 and a high of 338.35 for the current day.

15 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Power December futures opened at 337.7 as against previous close of 337.05

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 336. The bid price stands at 337.2 with a bid quantity of 6750, while the offer price is 337.4 with an offer quantity of 3375. The stock has an open interest of 98,489,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹336.85, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹335.3

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 336.85 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% from the previous trading day and has gained 1.55 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.95%
3 Months21.14%
6 Months52.04%
YTD61.48%
1 Year50.61%
15 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹335.3, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹338.05

The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at 335.3 with a percent change of -0.81. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.75, further confirming the decrease in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹338.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power on the BSE recorded a volume of 1,147,403 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at 338.05.

