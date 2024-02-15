Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹365.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹374.65 and a low of ₹357.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹119,345.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.75 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 819,786 shares of Tata Power were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.43%
|3 Months
|31.84%
|6 Months
|59.06%
|YTD
|12.51%
|1 Year
|84.0%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹376.75, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and has gained 3.25 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price for Tata Power.
On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 819,786. The closing price for the shares was ₹365.
