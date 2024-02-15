Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 373.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 365.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 374.65 and a low of 357.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 119,345.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.75 and the 52-week low is 182.45. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 819,786 shares of Tata Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.43%
3 Months31.84%
6 Months59.06%
YTD12.51%
1 Year84.0%
15 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹376.75, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹373.5

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 376.75, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and has gained 3.25 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price for Tata Power.

15 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹365 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 819,786. The closing price for the shares was 365.

