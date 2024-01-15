Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹361.95 and closed at ₹357.25. The high for the day was ₹361.95 and the low was ₹356.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹114,281.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹361.95 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,253,885 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.