Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 253.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 253.05 and closed at 253.15. The stock reached a high of 258.4 and a low of 251.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently 82,136.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 424,612 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹257.05, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹253.15

The current stock price of Tata Power is 257.05, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.54% or 3.9 from its previous closing price.

15 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹253.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a total volume of 424,612 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 253.15.

