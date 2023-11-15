Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹253.05 and closed at ₹253.15. The stock reached a high of ₹258.4 and a low of ₹251.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently ₹82,136.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 424,612 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹257.05, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.54% or ₹3.9 from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a total volume of 424,612 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹253.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!