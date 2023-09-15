Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Tata Power was ₹266.65 and the closing price was ₹264.8. The stock had a high of ₹267.95 and a low of ₹263.6. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹84,736.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 418,427 shares.
15 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
