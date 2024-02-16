Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 378.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 376.75 and closed at 373.5. The stock reached a high of 382.25 and a low of 374.85. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 121,039.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.75, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 775,983 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹381.75, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹378.8

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 381.75. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

16 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹373.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 775,983 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 373.5.

