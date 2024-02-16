Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Trading

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹376.75 and closed at ₹373.5. The stock reached a high of ₹382.25 and a low of ₹374.85. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹121,039.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.75, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 775,983 shares.
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹381.75. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 775,983 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹373.5.
