Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 358.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 360.1 and closed at 357.65. The stock had a high of 360.1 and a low of 353.35. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 114,616.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 361.95 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 907,887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹359.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹358.7

The current stock price of Tata Power is 359.5 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.8. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.22 percent, resulting in a net gain of 0.8.

16 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹358.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹358.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is 358.7 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This means that there has been no significant movement in the stock price, indicating a stable market for Tata Power.

16 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹357.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 907,887. The closing price for the shares was 357.65.

