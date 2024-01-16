Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹360.1 and closed at ₹357.65. The stock had a high of ₹360.1 and a low of ₹353.35. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹114,616.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹361.95 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 907,887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.