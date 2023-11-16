Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹258.85 and closed at ₹257.05. The stock recorded a high of ₹262.25 and a low of ₹258.25. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹82,807.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 1,173,781.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.67%
|3 Months
|10.09%
|6 Months
|24.77%
|YTD
|24.8%
|1 Year
|12.94%
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹259.15 with a net change of 2.1, representing a percent change of 0.82. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,173,781. The closing price for the shares was ₹257.05.
