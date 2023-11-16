Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 257.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 258.85 and closed at 257.05. The stock recorded a high of 262.25 and a low of 258.25. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 82,807.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 1,173,781.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

16 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.67%
3 Months10.09%
6 Months24.77%
YTD24.8%
1 Year12.94%
16 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹259.15, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹257.05

The current price of Tata Power stock is 259.15 with a net change of 2.1, representing a percent change of 0.82. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹257.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,173,781. The closing price for the shares was 257.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.