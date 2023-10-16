comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 254.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's 254.05
BackBack

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at ₹254.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹254.05

27 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 254.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata PowerPremium
Tata Power

Tata Power's stock opened at 254.25 and closed at 255.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 255.85, while the low was 253.05. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 81,219.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 572,154 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:31:30 PM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power closed today at ₹254.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The closing price of Tata Power stock today is 254.85, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.8. Yesterday's closing price was 254.05.

16 Oct 2023, 05:36:54 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock had a low price of 253.6 and a high price of 256.75 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27:44 PM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 255.1 as against previous close of 254.85

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 254.9. The bid price is 255.75 and the offer price is 255.9. The offer quantity is 20250 and the bid quantity is 13500. The open interest stands at 86562000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:24:36 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Tata Power Company Ltd stock is 182.35, while the 52-week high price is 276.50.

16 Oct 2023, 03:16:20 PM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹254.75, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current stock price of Tata Power is 254.75 with a net change of 0.7, resulting in a percent change of 0.28.

16 Oct 2023, 02:45:12 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.0 (-3.23%) & 4.85 (-3.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.6 (-27.27%) & 1.9 (-30.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:32:01 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹255.45, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 255.45 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the net change in price is 1.4.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:45 PM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 255.1 as against previous close of 254.85

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 255.2. The bid price is 255.85 and the offer price is 256.0. The offer quantity is 13,500 and the bid quantity is 10,125. The open interest is 86,697,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:07 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock had a low price of 253.6 and a high price of 256.75 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:58:46 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹255.25, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current stock price of Tata Power is 255.25. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.

16 Oct 2023, 01:22:51 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.3 (+6.45%) & 5.4 (+8.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.45 (-30.3%) & 1.75 (-36.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:16:46 PM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.05, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 256.05, which represents a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 2. It appears that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.79% or 2 points.

Click here for Tata Power AGM

16 Oct 2023, 01:12:04 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a low of 253.6 and a high of 256.75 for the day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00:51 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:51:38 PM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 255.1 as against previous close of 254.85

Tata Power, a leading power generation company, is currently trading at a spot price of 255.6. The bid price stands at 256.3, with a bid quantity of 10,125 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 256.45, with an offer quantity of 6,750 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 87,010,875 shares, indicating strong investor interest in the company.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:36:42 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹255.55, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 255.55. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.5, which suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.5. Overall, these figures suggest that the Tata Power stock has experienced a small positive movement in its price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:19:02 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 253.6 and the high price was 256.5.

16 Oct 2023, 12:00:36 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.1 (+0.0%) & 5.1 (+2.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.0 (-27.27%) & 3.85 (-22.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:40:03 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹255.3, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹254.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is 255.3. There has been a 0.49 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

16 Oct 2023, 11:24:06 AM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 255.1 as against previous close of 254.85

Tata Power, a leading Indian power company, is currently trading at a spot price of 255.55. The bid price is slightly lower at 255.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 256.15. The offer quantity stands at 3375, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 10125, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Tata Power is 87064875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:19:12 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 253.6, while the high price was 256.5.

16 Oct 2023, 11:17:23 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹254.45, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current stock price of Tata Power is 254.45, with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4 points or 0.16% compared to the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 10:49:42 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.0 (-3.23%) & 4.95 (-1.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.4 (-12.73%) & 4.35 (-12.12%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:34:16 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹254.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is 254.9, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% or 0.85 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:15:12 AM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 255.1 as against previous close of 254.85

Tata Power, a leading Indian utility company, is currently trading at a spot price of 253.75. The bid price stands at 254.25, with a bid quantity of 3375. The offer price is slightly higher at 254.4, with an offer quantity of 3375. The stock has a substantial open interest of 87,172,875, indicating significant market activity and investor interest in the company.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:14:33 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 253.6, while the high price reached was 255.75.

16 Oct 2023, 10:01:55 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:57:06 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹254.15, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹254.05

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that its price is 254.15 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.04% or 0.1 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:01:01 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹254.05, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹255.2

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that its price is 254.05. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, suggesting a decrease of 1.15 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:14:29 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹255.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 572,154 shares with a closing price of 255.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App