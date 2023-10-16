Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 254.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's 254.05

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power closed today at ₹254.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹254.05 The closing price of Tata Power stock today is ₹254.85, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.8. Yesterday's closing price was ₹254.05.

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Power stock had a low price of ₹253.6 and a high price of ₹256.75 for the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power October futures opened at 255.1 as against previous close of 254.85 Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 254.9. The bid price is 255.75 and the offer price is 255.9. The offer quantity is 20250 and the bid quantity is 13500. The open interest stands at 86562000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Tata Power Company Ltd stock is 182.35, while the 52-week high price is 276.50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Tata Power Top active call options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (-3.23%) & ₹4.85 (-3.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Power at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.6 (-27.27%) & ₹1.9 (-30.91%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.05, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹254.05 The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹256.05, which represents a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 2. It appears that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.79% or 2 points. Click here for Tata Power AGM

Tata Power Live Updates

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹254.05, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹255.2 The current data of Tata Power stock shows that its price is ₹254.05. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.15 in the stock price.