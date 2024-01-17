Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 358.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 359.35 and closed at 358.7. The highest price reached during the day was 360.65, while the lowest price was 349.1. The company's market capitalization stands at 112,987.21 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 361.95 and a low of 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 604,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹358.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 604,168 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 358.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.