Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 333.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power had an opening price of 337.95 and a closing price of 335.3. The stock reached a high of 338.35 and a low of 331.85 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently at 106,468.71 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 341.3, while its 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,020,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Power December futures opened at 338.05 as against previous close of 335.1

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 337.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 337.75, while the offer price is even higher at 337.95. The offer quantity is 6750, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 3375, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 97378875, suggesting a significant interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹339, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹333.2

The current price of Tata Power stock is 339, representing a 1.74% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 5.8 points.

18 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.98%
3 Months19.8%
6 Months49.92%
YTD60.42%
1 Year50.23%
18 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹333.2, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹335.3

The current data for Tata Power's stock shows that the price is 333.2 and there has been a percent change of -0.63. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.63%. The net change is -2.1, indicating a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:23 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹335.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,020,632 shares, and the closing price was 335.3.

