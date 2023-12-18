Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power had an opening price of ₹337.95 and a closing price of ₹335.3. The stock reached a high of ₹338.35 and a low of ₹331.85 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently at ₹106,468.71 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹341.3, while its 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,020,632 shares.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 337.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 337.75, while the offer price is even higher at 337.95. The offer quantity is 6750, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 3375, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 97378875, suggesting a significant interest in the stock.
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹339, representing a 1.74% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 5.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.98%
|3 Months
|19.8%
|6 Months
|49.92%
|YTD
|60.42%
|1 Year
|50.23%
The current data for Tata Power's stock shows that the price is ₹333.2 and there has been a percent change of -0.63. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.63%. The net change is -2.1, indicating a decrease of ₹2.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,020,632 shares, and the closing price was ₹335.3.
