Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares slide in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 348.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 353 and closed at 353.6. The high for the day was 355.15 and the low was 346.6. The company's market capitalization is 111,453.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 361.95 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,512,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹348.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹348.8

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 348.35 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.45, indicating a decrease of 0.45 from the previous session. Overall, the stock price of Tata Power has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹353.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,512,144 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 353.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.