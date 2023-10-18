Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 253.2, down -1.42% from yesterday's 256.85

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power closed today at ₹253.2, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹256.85 Today, Tata Power stock closed at ₹253.2, which is a decrease of 1.42% from the previous closing price of ₹256.85. The net change in the stock price today was - ₹3.65.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 333.9 -1.7 -0.51 410.0 132.55 128783.19 Adani Energy Solutions 764.3 -11.6 -1.5 3385.3 630.0 85257.11 Tata Power 253.2 -3.65 -1.42 276.5 182.45 80947.83 JSW Energy 395.45 -7.55 -1.87 449.0 204.8 64875.01 NHPC 52.11 -0.99 -1.86 56.78 36.8 52344.68 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Power stock reached a low price of ₹251.5 and a high price of ₹257.75 today.

Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Tata Power Company Ltd stock is 182.35, while the 52-week high price is 276.50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power October futures opened at 257.05 as against previous close of 257.7 Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 253.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 253.0, while the offer price is at 253.1. The offer quantity is 10,125, indicating a higher selling interest, whereas the bid quantity is 6,750. The open interest stands at 86,278,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 According to the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is ₹256.85. There has been a 0.78 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly. Click here for Tata Power Shareholdings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Tata Power Top active call options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.6 (-50.0%) & ₹0.55 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (+42.31%) & ₹4.2 (+55.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99 Tata Power 256.85 2.0 0.78 276.5 182.45 82114.74 JSW Energy 403.0 2.05 0.51 449.0 204.8 66113.61 NHPC 53.1 0.94 1.8 56.78 36.8 53339.13 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹256.85 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the net change is 2 points. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the trading day.

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Power stock for the day is ₹256.1 and the high price is ₹259.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power October futures opened at 257.05 as against previous close of 257.7 Tata Power, a leading power generation company, is currently trading at a spot price of 256.9. The bid and offer prices are 252.9 and 253.1 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 6750. The stock has a significant open interest of 86,501,250. Investors can consider buying or selling Tata Power shares based on these data points.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹256.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2. This data suggests that Tata Power's stock has seen a small positive movement.

Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 254.39 10 Days 255.90 20 Days 258.03 50 Days 251.39 100 Days 236.44 300 Days 219.58

Top active options for Tata Power Top active call options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.6 (-50.0%) & ₹0.55 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (+53.85%) & ₹4.45 (+64.81%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Power stock had a low price of ₹256.1 and a high price of ₹259.35 on the current day.

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is ₹256.85 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

Tata Power Live Updates

Tata Power October futures opened at 257.05 as against previous close of 257.7 Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 256.9. The bid price stands at 253.05 with a bid quantity of 3375, while the offer price is 253.2 with an offer quantity of 10125. The stock has an open interest of 86413500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99 Tata Power 256.85 2.0 0.78 276.5 182.45 82114.74 JSW Energy 403.0 2.05 0.51 449.0 204.8 66113.61 NHPC 53.1 0.94 1.8 56.78 36.8 53339.13

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 Based on the current data, the Tata Power stock is priced at ₹256.85. It has experienced a 0.78 percent change, with a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Power stock today was ₹256.1, while the high price was ₹259.35.

Top active options for Tata Power Top active call options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.65 (-48.44%) & ₹0.55 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.05 (+57.69%) & ₹4.4 (+62.96%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 Based on the current data, the Tata Power stock price is ₹256.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Tata Power News

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99 Tata Power 256.85 2.0 0.78 276.5 182.45 82114.74 JSW Energy 403.0 2.05 0.51 449.0 204.8 66113.61 NHPC 53.1 0.94 1.8 56.78 36.8 53339.13

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Power stock had a low price of ₹256.1 and a high price of ₹259.35 for the current day.

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 Based on the current data, the Tata Power stock is priced at ₹256.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has risen by 2 points.

Top active options for Tata Power Top active call options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.65 (-17.19%) & ₹0.85 (-22.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.8 (-3.7%) & ₹1.3 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99 Tata Power 256.85 2.0 0.78 276.5 182.45 82114.74 JSW Energy 403.0 2.05 0.51 449.0 204.8 66113.61 NHPC 53.1 0.94 1.8 56.78 36.8 53339.13

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 Based on the current data, Tata Power stock has a price of ₹256.85. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2 rupees from its previous value.

Tata Power October futures opened at 257.05 as against previous close of 257.7 Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 256.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 256.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 256.8. The bid quantity stands at 16875, indicating a strong interest to buy the stock. On the other hand, there are 3375 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Tata Power stands at 86153625, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Power stock today was ₹256.1, while the high price reached ₹259.35.

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 Based on the current data, Tata Power stock is priced at ₹256.85 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and has gained 2 points.

Tata Power Live Updates

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.18% 3 Months 16.62% 6 Months 30.24% YTD 23.69% 1 Year 17.87%

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85 Based on the current data, the Tata Power stock price is ₹256.85 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.