Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 253.2, down -1.42% from yesterday's 256.85

27 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 256.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power had an open price of 257 and a close price of 254.85. The highest price during the day was 259.35, while the lowest price was 256.1. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently 82,114.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,105,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power closed today at ₹253.2, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹256.85

Today, Tata Power stock closed at 253.2, which is a decrease of 1.42% from the previous closing price of 256.85. The net change in the stock price today was - 3.65.

18 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power333.9-1.7-0.51410.0132.55128783.19
Adani Energy Solutions764.3-11.6-1.53385.3630.085257.11
Tata Power253.2-3.65-1.42276.5182.4580947.83
JSW Energy395.45-7.55-1.87449.0204.864875.01
NHPC52.11-0.99-1.8656.7836.852344.68
18 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a low price of 251.5 and a high price of 257.75 today.

18 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Tata Power Company Ltd stock is 182.35, while the 52-week high price is 276.50.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 257.05 as against previous close of 257.7

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 253.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 253.0, while the offer price is at 253.1. The offer quantity is 10,125, indicating a higher selling interest, whereas the bid quantity is 6,750. The open interest stands at 86,278,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

According to the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is 256.85. There has been a 0.78 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.

Click here for Tata Power Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.6 (-50.0%) & 0.55 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.85 (+42.31%) & 4.2 (+55.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
Tata Power256.852.00.78276.5182.4582114.74
JSW Energy403.02.050.51449.0204.866113.61
NHPC53.10.941.856.7836.853339.13
18 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 256.85 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the net change is 2 points. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the trading day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock for the day is 256.1 and the high price is 259.35.

18 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 257.05 as against previous close of 257.7

Tata Power, a leading power generation company, is currently trading at a spot price of 256.9. The bid and offer prices are 252.9 and 253.1 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 6750. The stock has a significant open interest of 86,501,250. Investors can consider buying or selling Tata Power shares based on these data points.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

The current stock price of Tata Power is 256.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2. This data suggests that Tata Power's stock has seen a small positive movement.

18 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days254.39
10 Days255.90
20 Days258.03
50 Days251.39
100 Days236.44
300 Days219.58
18 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.6 (-50.0%) & 0.55 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.0 (+53.85%) & 4.45 (+64.81%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock had a low price of 256.1 and a high price of 259.35 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is 256.85 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 257.05 as against previous close of 257.7

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 256.9. The bid price stands at 253.05 with a bid quantity of 3375, while the offer price is 253.2 with an offer quantity of 10125. The stock has an open interest of 86413500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
Tata Power256.852.00.78276.5182.4582114.74
JSW Energy403.02.050.51449.0204.866113.61
NHPC53.10.941.856.7836.853339.13
18 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

Based on the current data, the Tata Power stock is priced at 256.85. It has experienced a 0.78 percent change, with a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.

18 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 256.1, while the high price was 259.35.

18 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.65 (-48.44%) & 0.55 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.05 (+57.69%) & 4.4 (+62.96%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

Based on the current data, the Tata Power stock price is 256.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Power News

18 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
Tata Power256.852.00.78276.5182.4582114.74
JSW Energy403.02.050.51449.0204.866113.61
NHPC53.10.941.856.7836.853339.13
18 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock had a low price of 256.1 and a high price of 259.35 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

Based on the current data, the Tata Power stock is priced at 256.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has risen by 2 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.65 (-17.19%) & 0.85 (-22.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.8 (-3.7%) & 1.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
Tata Power256.852.00.78276.5182.4582114.74
JSW Energy403.02.050.51449.0204.866113.61
NHPC53.10.941.856.7836.853339.13
18 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

Based on the current data, Tata Power stock has a price of 256.85. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2 rupees from its previous value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 257.05 as against previous close of 257.7

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 256.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 256.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 256.8. The bid quantity stands at 16875, indicating a strong interest to buy the stock. On the other hand, there are 3375 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Tata Power stands at 86153625, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 256.1, while the high price reached 259.35.

18 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

Based on the current data, Tata Power stock is priced at 256.85 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and has gained 2 points.

18 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.18%
3 Months16.62%
6 Months30.24%
YTD23.69%
1 Year17.87%
18 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹256.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹254.85

Based on the current data, the Tata Power stock price is 256.85 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹254.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,105,701 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 254.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.